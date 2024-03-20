Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DR opened at C$10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$10.58.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About Medical Facilities

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.