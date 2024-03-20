Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 0.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.39. 1,978,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 24,809,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

