Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

