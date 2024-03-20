MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.36.

TSE MEG traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.29. 716,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.74. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$31.11.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

