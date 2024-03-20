Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $496.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574,789. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.02 and a 200-day moving average of $367.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total value of $37,553,335.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,418 shares of company stock valued at $611,849,787. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

