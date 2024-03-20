Metahero (HERO) One Day Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $48.52 million and $2.54 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

