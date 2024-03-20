Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.58 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $56.58 million and approximately $462,968.06 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003373 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,314,280 coins and its circulating supply is 26,235,515 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,314,280 with 26,235,515 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.03661181 USD and is down -12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $475,154.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

