MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Reduced by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

MetLife stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

