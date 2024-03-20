MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.
MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
