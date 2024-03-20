MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTG

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.