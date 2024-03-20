MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.24

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 246445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

