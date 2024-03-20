Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 33,241,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,874,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $101.85.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.