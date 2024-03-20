Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,241,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,339. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

