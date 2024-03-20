Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 5,737,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 15,364,814 shares.The stock last traded at $93.94 and had previously closed at $94.00.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.