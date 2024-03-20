Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 0.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $95.87 and last traded at $94.50. 9,475,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 15,409,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

