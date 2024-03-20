MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,471.63 and last traded at $1,466.00. Approximately 1,101,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,173,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,417.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $819.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,381 shares of company stock valued at $73,401,816. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 369.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

