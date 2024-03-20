Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 131.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

