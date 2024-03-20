Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 131.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.