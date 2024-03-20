Mizuho Boosts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $13.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

