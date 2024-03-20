Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.