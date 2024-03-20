Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $440.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.73.

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.38. 43,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $260.83 and a 52 week high of $419.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

