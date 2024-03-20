Monero (XMR) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $136.68 or 0.00215144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $55.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,527.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00584785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00127240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00115477 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,412,749 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

