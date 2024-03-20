Monks (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,116.00

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($14.21) and last traded at GBX 1,111 ($14.14), with a volume of 113647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,112 ($14.16).

Monks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111,033.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,068.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.19.

About Monks

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

