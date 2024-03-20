Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,265,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

