Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 28.5% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $414.34 million and $17.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00083119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001393 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,773,196 coins and its circulating supply is 847,823,506 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

