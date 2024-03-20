MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 4.1%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.52. 65,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 474,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,399,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,043,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,976,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after buying an additional 196,144 shares in the last quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

