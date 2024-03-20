Morgan Stanley Boosts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $33.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VICI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

VICI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 609,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

