Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
