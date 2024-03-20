Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $16,251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 179,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,339,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,736,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

