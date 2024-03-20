Morgan Stanley Increases Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $13.50

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

TME stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 8,054,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,249,947. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

