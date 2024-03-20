MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 5.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.15. 712,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,359,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

