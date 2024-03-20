Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 3.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.86 and last traded at $87.57. Approximately 25,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 253,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.