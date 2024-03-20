Nano Achieves Market Cap of $194.46 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $194.46 million and $4.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,486.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.10 or 0.00592519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00126686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00216321 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115759 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

