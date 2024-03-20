NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Natixis bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

