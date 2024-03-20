Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $438.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,653,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,464,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.