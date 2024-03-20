Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.26. 165,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

