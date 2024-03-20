Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $485.01. 75,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,748. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

