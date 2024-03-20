Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.91. The stock had a trading volume of 896,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average is $266.19. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

