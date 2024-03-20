Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.33. 287,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,858. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.