Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. 409,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.