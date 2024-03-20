Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 1,696,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

