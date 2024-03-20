Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,290,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

DG stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 311,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,978. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

