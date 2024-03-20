Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 51,000 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $595.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

