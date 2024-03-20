Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,556,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 351,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,585. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

