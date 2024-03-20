National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on May 1st

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7841 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

