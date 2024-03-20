National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 805,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 503,498 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.06.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million.
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
