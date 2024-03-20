National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 805,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 503,498 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,155 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $12,504,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

