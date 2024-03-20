Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2506 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Shares of NTCOY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

