Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2506 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
Shares of NTCOY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.68.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natura &Co
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.