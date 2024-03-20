Natura &Co Holding S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2506 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.02. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Natura &Co by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

