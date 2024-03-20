Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,202.16

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,202.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00109096 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00035962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017773 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 163.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.