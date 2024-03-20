Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Trimmed by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $623.00. 1,116,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.17 and its 200-day moving average is $480.37. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.54 and a twelve month high of $627.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

