Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $705.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $624.73 and last traded at $621.72. Approximately 409,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,724,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $620.74.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $269.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

