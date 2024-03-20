New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.60

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

NEN opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

