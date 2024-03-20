New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.60

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance
NEN opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $77.36.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
