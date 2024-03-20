New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,087,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,869,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,875 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

